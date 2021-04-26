Pure Michigan weather: 1 week after snow, 80s in Metro Detroit

There are only two words that can accurately describe the turns in weather over the last week or so -- Pure Michigan.

Exactly one week since measurable April snow took over Southern Michigan, with as much as four inches in spots near the Ohio border, we’ll be pushing towards a heat record.

On Tuesday, we’re looking at low 80s, according to Local4Caster Paul Gross. He says it’ll be close to Tuesday’s record high of 84 degrees set in 2009!

We’ll have another warm day on Wednesday, with temps holding near 80 degrees. And then storms move in, and a cool down will happen, dropping to the 60s-low 70s for the next week for so.

I think it’s safe to say we’re officially done with the snow for the season. Right? RIGHT?! Break out the shorts and enjoy it.