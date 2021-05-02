Metro Detroit weather: Mild to cool Saturday night, slight chance of showers

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday night, Motown.

After a beautiful evening and higher temperatures, some showers try to enter the region. The air is pretty dry, so showers will be scattered at best if they make it. It becomes cooler but not as cold as this morning. Much warmer weather arrives tomorrow. Much-needed rain for our moderate-drought-stricken area arrives early next week.

Saturday night will be fair to partly cloudy with widely scattered showers, mainly west and north of Detroit. Furnaces can take a break because it will be mild. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Sunday will be partly sunny and warmer. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Moderate drought continues to plague the entire Lower Peninsula. Some relief for our lawns, gardens and crops is on the way. Rain showers arrive with a frontal system Sunday night. Lows will be in the 50s.

Soggy weather remains Monday and it will be mild. Highs will be near 70 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be damp with scattered rain showers. Each day will be cooler than the next. Tuesday’s highs will be in the middle 60s. Wednesday afternoon temperatures will be in the low 60s.

Thursday will be partly sunny and cool. Highs will be in the low 60s.