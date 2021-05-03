Metro Detroit weather: Rain risk lingers all week

DETROIT – This is not the forecast a lot of us want, but it’s the forecast we need.

Soggy Stretch

Monday was a representative opening act for the remainder of the forecast. We have rain chances in each of the next seven days. None of the events we’re tracking will deliver a lot of rainfall. We’re just leaving the faucet on drip through early next week. By the start of next week, many of us will have accumulated over an inch of rainfall, while some spots may top two inches.

Following Monday evening’s early showers, we’ll stay dry until our next round moves in Tuesday morning. This will be a quickly weakening line of thunderstorms from west Michigan. So it’s possible we’ll hear a rumble of thunder around daybreak, but most of what we’ll get is garden-variety rain. A widely scattered shower is possible in the second half of Tuesday, mainly in the North Zone. Then in the evening, we get clipped by another organized round of showers centered to our south.

Cool But Not Cold

This pattern will repeat itself through the week. Even when it’s not wet, it will be cloudy. Our best shot at sunshine this work week will be Wednesday afternoon or Thursday morning. That’s going to keep us away from the 70s and 80s this week. Normal high temperatures are in the mid 60s. We should meet that mark Tuesday, then stay under it through the weekend. Friday will be the coldest day with morning starts in the mid-to-upper 30s and highs in the mid 50.

Mother’s Day Preview

Saturday will be one of the brighter spots in this forecast. Evening rain is likely, stretching to sunrise Saturday. But the balance of Mother’s Day looks dry. Highs will reach the low 60s Saturday and mid 60s on Sunday.