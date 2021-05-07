Metro Detroit Weather: Rainy start to Mother’s Day Weekend

DETROIT – Will it rain on Mother’s Day, or won’t it? I’ll dive deep into that in a moment. But first, we need to discuss a rather interesting weather day today.

We are starting our Finally Friday dry, and we’ll even see some sunshine this morning. But we’ll rapidly cloud up and showers will pop up and approach our West Zone around lunchtime, and proliferate across the rest of the area during the afternoon. As I’ve explained all week, the air aloft today is going to be very cold...near record cold, in fact. It’ll be below freezing only 5000 feet above the surface! So, any of the more robust showers will likely have pea-size hail. You may even see some lightning and thunder in those showers with the strongest updrafts. But don’t worry about severe weather...the hail will be nowhere near large enough, and the wind aloft is light, so we won’t see any strong gusts. So sit back and enjoy the show this afternoon! Start watching the real-time radar on the free Local4Casters weather app late this morning and early this afternoon to see those showers pop up, and track their movement on the app’s FutureCast, which projects what you see on radar into the future so you know where it’s going.

Highs today will reach the mid-to-upper 50s (14 degrees Celsius) early this afternoon, before leveling off and even falling as the showers move in. Southwest wind at 8 to 13 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:21 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:40 p.m.

Once the showers end Friday night, skies will clear. Lows in the mid-to-upper 30s (1 to 3 degrees Celsius), which means that some frost is possible in our typically coldest rural spots well outside the Urban Heat Island. Northwest wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday won’t feature last weekend’s heat, but it won’t be a bad day, either. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, with highs in the upper 50s (14 to 15 degrees Celsius). Thank goodness for that sun, because at 9:00 a.m. I’ll be emceeing this season’s opening of the Farmington Farmers’ Market on Grand River just east of Farmington Road. It can’t rain on a meteorologist emceeing an outdoor event, right? What a nice day to end National Nurses Week. Huge thanks and gratitude to all of you nurses for ALL you’ve done and continue to do!

Increasing clouds later Saturday night, with lows in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius).