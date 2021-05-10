Frost advisory issued for Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Monroe and Lenawee counties

DETROIT – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a frost advisory for Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Monroe and Lenawee counties that will be in effect until 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Additionally, the NWS issued a freeze warning for Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston, Sanilac and St. Clair counties until 8 a.m. Tuesday.

We’ll be flirting with freezing tonight, but the back end of the week looks promising.

Freezing Night

Freeze Warnings are out for parts of southeast Michigan, with the remainder of the area under a Frost Advisory. Metro Zone locations should be able to stay above freezing, with lows in the mid-to-upper 30s. Many spots outside of there will end up below 32, at least for an hour or so by Tuesday morning. Temperatures quickly recover to the mid 50s by afternoon. But Wednesday morning will bring another chilly start with numbers very similar to Tuesday’s start.

Warming Up

Wednesday’s highs will reach the mid 60s. Then we’ll steadily tack on a couple degrees each day through the weekend. We’ll be back above normal (barely) on Saturday. By the way, normal high temperatures reach 70 starting Friday. The weekend looks really nice, except for a rain chance mainly in the South Zone Sunday. It’s really too early to get excited about timing or placement of showers that far out. But it looks like most of us have a dry weekend ahead. Plus we get plenty of sunshine for the second half of the week.

