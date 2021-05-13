Metro Detroit weather: More sun, more warmth

Wasn’t yesterday a beautiful day? Still not satisfied? Want more for your money? Alright, the people have spoken!

We will once again start our day on a briefly chilly note…temps at the time I am writing this article are in the upper 30s to low 40s (3 to 6 degrees Celsius). However, abundant sunshine and a very dry airmass means that temperatures rise quickly as soon as the sun gets high enough. Yesterday at Metro Airport, we rose from a morning low of 39 degrees (4 degrees Celsius) to 59 degrees (15 degrees Celsius) by noon! If you are standing outside this morning, you’ll actually feel it getting warmer. Also like Wednesday, some of us will remain mostly sunny through the afternoon, while some of us become partly cloudy. Temps should eventually top out in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius) between 4:00 and 5:00 p.m., with a very light northwest wind at 3 to 6 mph. What a day!

Today’s sunrise is at 6:14 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:46 p.m.

Mostly clear Thursday night, with lows in the low to mid 40s (5 to 6 degrees Celsius).

Friday will be a carbon copy of Thursday (Curmudgeon Alert: do you young people even know what a carbon copy is?), with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, and highs near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Friday night, with lows in the mid to upper 40s (7 to 9 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Update

The weekend still looks terrific, with partly cloudy skies both days, and a continuation of mild temperatures in the low 70s (21 to 22 degrees Celsius). Overnight lows Saturday night should be near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius)…not bad for your early morning jog Sunday.

Repeating My Important Reminder

Even though it’s not hot outside, please remember that the sun’s rays are quite strong now. The temperature has absolutely nothing to do with unprotective skin’s ability to burn if exposed too long. Make sure to wear sunscreen and a hat even if you’ll be out in the late morning / early afternoon sun for as little as 30 to 60 minutes (less if you are fair skinned), and don’t forget that the typical baseball cap doesn’t protect your ears – so sunscreen those ears (I do every time). Remember: every sunburn you get ratchets up your chances of getting skin cancer. And trust me: as someone who had a very ugly cancer battle thirty-two years ago, I’ll just say that you don’t want to go down that road.