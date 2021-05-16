Metro Detroit weather: Get ready for heat and humidity next week

DETROIT – Sunday morning’s showers moved out right on schedule, leaving us with a very pleasant afternoon that I hope you had a chance to enjoy. And I hope you cherished the comfortable temperatures we’ve had the past few days, as we’re going to crank up the heat and humidity big time during this week ahead.

But first, we’ll have a comfortable Sunday night ahead, with generally partly cloudy skies and lows in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius), with calm air. Sunday night’s sunset is at 8:49 p.m.

The next batch of much-needed rain will miss us, unfortunately -- Passing south of the state line on Monday. Our South Zone will likely remain mostly cloudy until late afternoon, while the central part of our area starts mostly cloudy and then becomes partly cloudy. Farther north, you’ll get the most sunshine to start the new work week. Highs will be warmer Monday -- but still pleasant -- in the mid 70s (23 to 24 degrees Celsius), with a southeast wind at 4 to 8 mph keeping things cooler near the eastside big lakes.

Partly cloudy to mostly clear Monday night, with lows in the mid 50s (12 to 13 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Tuesday, with highs in the mid 70s (25 to 26 degrees Celsius).

Increasing clouds Tuesday night, with lows in the mid 50s (14 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy with a possible shower on Wednesday -- these clouds and the shower chance triggered by the approach of a strong warm front (the front edge of the warmer air mass). Highs Wednesday will be determined by the front’s timing, and if we get any sun behind it. Right now, I’ll stick with upper 70s (26 to 27 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Wednesday night, with lows in the low 60s (17 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy, hot and humid on Thursday, with highs in the mid 80s (29 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy, hot and humid on Friday, with highs in the upper 80s (31 degrees Celsius). Friday’s record high is 92 degrees (33 degrees Celsius), set in 1977.

Partly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius).

Next weekend

Partly cloudy and continued hot and humid on Saturday, with highs in the upper 80s (31 degrees Celsius). Saturday’s record high is 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius), set in 1994.

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a possible thunderstorm on Sunday. Highs in the upper 80s (31 degrees Celsius). Sunday’s record high is 89 degrees (31.6 degrees Celsius), set in 1964.

Important caveat

I can forecast this incoming heat with great confidence. However, one thing that cannot be predicted with any accuracy whatsoever this far in advance are those little upper level disturbances that can trigger thunderstorms if the atmosphere is unstable enough.

Right now, I’m keeping things dry for most of the hot period coming up, as the computer models suggest that a mid-level high pressure ridge will hold tight during that time. However, if any disturbances are able to traverse that ridge (or flatten it), then thunderstorms would be possible. We’ll obviously update this aspect of the forecast through the week. But right now, it appears that we won’t get much appreciable rain this week, which means that our drought conditions will worsen.

