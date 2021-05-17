Metro Detroit weather: Heating up this week

Good Monday morning! It’s looking good early here around Metro Detroit with temps in the mid 50s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. The roads are dry, and we will keep it that way for the remainder of the morning adding to a very mild start to the day and the week.

Sunrise is at 6:10 a.m.

Mostly cloudy skies in the morning will become partly sunny and then partly cloudy as we head into the afternoon hours. With enough sun, highs will be headed well into the mid 70s, and why not a few random 80F days for some of our suburbs away from the big lakes on the east side. The winds are light but blowing off those lakes ESE to SSE 5-11mph keeping it a degree or three cooler in far SE Lower Michigan.

Sunset is at 8:50 p.m.

We are going to get an early shot of summer this week, but we do have a little rain maker moving late tomorrow. So, most of Tuesday is partly cloudy becoming mostly cloudy by late afternoon and highs in the mid 70s or warmer with enough sun. Rain chances look best late Tuesday and Wednesday morning, and it looks like fairly light rain around the area during that timeframe.

Ad

Wednesday may start wet, but some afternoon sun will bust through and highs have a good shot at hitting 80F. And we’re just getting started. Right now, most model data keeps us dry as we warm Thursday and Friday, but that can change. Highs will hit the mid 80s Thursday unless the clouds win the afternoon. Friday will be mid 80s, and a shot at 90F is possible with enough afternoon sun. It’s all up in the air but you get the point, we will see warmer and more muggy air later this week and the hot highs will depend on cloud coverage. Isolated showers also need to be watched both days as we heat up.

It stays steamy and warm if not hot, all the way through the weekend and possibly into early next week. Look for highs 85-90F both Saturday and Sunday depending on cloud cover, and rain chances right now look better Late Saturday into Sunday, but we will keep you posted.

The Local4Casters app is free and always your best weapon when preparing for our wonderful and changing weather!

Ad

• Download for iPhone • Download for Android