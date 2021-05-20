Metro Detroit weather: Soaring into the upper 80s

We’ve been telling you for a week now to expect this, and it’s now here. Yesterday began a stretch of five consecutive days with highs in the 80s…keep in mind that our long-term average high temperature right now is 72 degrees (22 degrees Celsius).

Today we’ll have partly sunny skies, but the clouds will be mid and high level clouds, so filtered sunshine is probably the best way to describe it. Highs will soar into the upper 80s (30 to 31 degrees Celsius), with a light breeze from the south-southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:07 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:53 p.m.

Becoming partly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius). For perspective, our long-term average low right now is 52 degrees (11 degrees Celsius). South-southeast wind at 2 to 5 mph.

Partly cloudy and hot on Friday, with highs in the upper 80s (31 to 32 degrees Celsius), and it would not be out of the question to see a few of us touch 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius).

Ad

Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the mid 60s (19 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

Partly cloudy and continued hot on Saturday. The only question is if we’ll see a few showers or thunderstorms around the area. Although we’ll have a strong upper level ridge of high pressure over us, some models try to bring a weak upper level disturbance into that ridge. If that disturbance materializes, then a shower or thunderstorm could pop up but, at this point, I’m pretty dubious on the possibility due to that ridge. Keep an eye on our app’s real-time radar if you have outdoor plans…just in case. Highs in the upper 80s (31 to 32 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Saturday night, with lows in the mid to upper 60s (19 to 20 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Sunday with a little better chance to see a shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s (30 to 31 degrees Celsius). We certainly don’t want rain on the weekend but, given that most of us are in moderate drought right now, we’ll take anything we can get.