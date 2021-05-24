Metro Detroit weather: Heat returns; rain chances linger

DETROIT – A brief reprieve from the heat will be followed by another scorcher. Plus, rain chances hang around through the first part of the week.

Heat returns

Weekend temperatures fell just shy of record marks, and it looks like Monday’s cool-down will be short-lived. A warm front is pushing northward through the area Monday evening. That will bring back the heat Tuesday, possibly being our warmest temperature of the year so far.

We’re forecasting a high of 89 degrees Tuesday, with humidity back to at least noticeable levels. But this won’t be another heat wave. A cold front will swing through Wednesday, bringing a sharp drop in temperatures.

Storms possible

Once any Monday evening shower or storm clears out, we should be generally dry Tuesday. A stray shower can’t be ruled out completely. If it shows up, it’s more likely to be in the North Zone, closer to the frontal boundary.

Likely showers and storms arrive Wednesday morning with the cold front that will scour out this unseasonable warmth. We are technically under a marginal risk for severe storms, but a lot of that depends on the speed of the system.

Holiday outlook

Memorial Day weekend is on deck, and it looks fantastic, as of right now.

Expect plenty of sunshine to start Saturday. It might be a bit cool for the traditional start of summer, however. Temperatures will rise to near 70. That’s still below normal for late May.

We’ll reach the mid-70s on Sunday, with a mix of sun and clouds.

Memorial Day Monday will be the warmest of the three-day stretch, with highs reaching the upper 70s. All three days look dry, and humidity won’t be an issue. Now, let’s hope the forecast doesn’t change, right?

Track the radar: