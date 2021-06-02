Metro Detroit weather: Rain showers expected overnight, taper off into Thursday morning

DETROIT – More rain is headed our way, and it looks like more of the area will actually see some meaningful precipitation.

One Wet Spot

There’s not much rain in the forecast through early next week, and what little there is shows up Wednesday night. Showers will continue to stream through southeast Michigan until just before the morning commute on Thursday. The highest totals will still be on the east side and South Zone. But the northern and western edges of our area look like they’ll see at least some rain -- around a tenth of an inch. Some spots in the South Zone still have a chance of getting up to one inch.

There’s a slight chance at a shower Friday, but more of us will miss that than see it. In other words, just expect to be dry from Friday through Monday of next week.

Heat Builds

Temperatures were stuck in the 60s Wednesday and won’t fall much overnight. But temperatures are only headed up from there. Thursday will be a near-normal finish. Friday starts a heat wave with 80s through Saturday, then three days near 90 Sunday through Tuesday. It appears that humidity will be at barely noticeable levels this weekend, so it won’t be quite a steambath.

Sweaty Stretch

We don’t see any noticeable cooldown past those 90s. Highs should remain in the mid-to-upper 80s for most of next week. There are some good rain/storm chances around, too. So the timing of those may affect high temperatures as move into next week. Stay tuned!

Track the Weather