Metro Detroit weather: Heat wave on its way

DETROIT – Our next heat wave is knocking at the door. Once it gets here, it will hang out for quite a while.

Soaring Temperatures

Thursday is a nice Goldilocks middle ground between the below normal temperatures from Wednesday and the close-to-record heat we’ll experience by the weekend. Even Friday’s highs will reach the mid 80s in spots. Saturday gets us to the upper 80s. Then we should touch 90 for three straight days. While there is a technical cool down by the middle of next week, temperatures will fall only to the mid 80s on Wednesday and Thursday. So we’ll still be about ten degrees above normal through the end of the next work week.

At our hottest point, we’ll get relatively close to record highs. Sunday’s record is 94 and Monday’s record is 95. If we hit our forecast highs both days, then we’ll fall four degrees shy of those marks, which I doubt anyone will cause any complaints. Humidity should be just barely noticeable on those days, so we shouldn’t see any heat index readings more than a degree above the air temperatures.

Rain Delay

Friday morning will bring a weak disturbance which may trigger a few widely scattered showers. A lot of us will miss out on those and everyone should be dry in the afternoon. Then we’re on a dry streak until Tuesday of next week. That starts a string of rain and storm chances which will last into next weekend.