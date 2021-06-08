Metro Detroit Weather: More mugginess with pop-up showers, storms possible

DETROIT – It’s been another warm, muggy night…tough sleeping weather for those without air conditioning. While a couple of brief, light showers will dot the area this morning, this will be another one of those hot, humid days where the best chance for any much needed rain is in the form of pop-up showers and storms this afternoon, and I think we’ll see a little better coverage than what we saw on Monday due to closer proximity to an upper level disturbance currently in Indiana. Any storm could produce heavy rainfall and briefly gusty winds…please send some of that rain to my house! Highs will once again reach the mid 80s (29 to 30 degrees Celsius) and, unlike Monday, we won’t have a nice breeze to help keep us cool…wind from the south probably only blowing at 3 to 6 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 5:57 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 9:08 p.m.

Scattered showers and storms this evening dissipate Tuesday night. Muggy lows again in the upper 60s (20 to 21 degrees Celsius), with calm air.

Wednesday and Thursday will once again feature more clouds than sun, and lots of humidity fueling pop-up afternoon showers and thunderstorms. However, I think we’ll see less rain coverage than on Tuesday. Highs in the mid 80s (29 to 30 degrees Celsius).

Any lingering evening showers and thunderstorms end in the evenings, with lows in the upper 60s (20 to 21 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Friday with a few showers possible. Highs in the mid 80s (29 to 30 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the mid 60s (18 to 19 degrees Celsius), as we start a slow peeling back of the higher humidity air mass that’s been with us all week.

Weekend Outlook

Partly cloudy on Saturday with a few afternoon showers possible. Highs in the mid 80s (29 degrees Celsius), and a continuing trend of slowly lowering humidity.

Showers are possible Saturday night, with lows in the mid 60s (18 to 19 degrees Celsius).

Even if we start with a shower around dawn Sunday, I think it’ll move out and most of the day will be dry, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80s (29 degrees Celsius).