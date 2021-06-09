Metro Detroit Weather: Rinse and repeat

DETROIT – All I can say is “wow.” You know when it’s this humid out that anything popping up will produce prolific downpours. And that it did on Tuesday. I got 0.79″ of beautiful rain at my house in Farmington Hills, and one of my Twitter followers, Mandy in Canton got 1.5 inches. However, other followers had rough news for me. Sue in Manchester only got a trace. “dynaman2” in Milford didn’t get a drop. John said it “poured buckets” in Columbiaville, but “hardly anything” a couple of miles southeast. “lionsontheclock” in Wixom didn’t get a drop, and Doug in Richmond got nothing as well. Meanwhile, a National Weather Service Cooperative Weather Observer two miles east of Ypsilanti received nearly two inches of rain! So it was truly a day of “haves and have nots.”

As for our Wednesday, it’s another warm and humid start with areas of fog around, but a few showers and storms will once again pop up by early afternoon. Like Tuesday, some of us won’t get a drop, so let’s hope that some of those who didn’t get anything Tuesday get some rain today. Sticky highs will once again reach the mid 80s (30 degrees Celsius), with a light and variable wind.

Today’s sunrise is at 5:57 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 9:09 p.m.

Any lingering stray shower or storm this evening will quickly end, leaving us partly cloudy overnight with some fog possible. Lows in the upper 60s.

Let’s hope we have some clearing at sunrise Thursday, because the sun here in southeast Michigan will rise partially eclipsed by the moon! I’ve put everything you need to know in a short (one minute) video on the Local4Casters App. If you’re one of the few who doesn’t have the nation’s best weather app, what are you waiting for? It’s free, and you can find it in the App Store by searching for “WDIV.” Just open the app and scroll down…you’ll see the video right there.

The rest of Thursday appears to be partly cloudy, and I think most of us will end up with a dry day. Highs in the mid 80s (29 to 30 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the mid 60s (18 to 19 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Friday with a scattered afternoon shower possible. Highs in the mid to upper 80s (30 to 31 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the mid 60s (18 to 19 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

Partly cloudy through early to mid-Saturday afternoon, with a scattered shower possible late in the day. Highs in the mid 80s (30 degrees Celsius).

A shower is possible Saturday night, with lows in the mid 60s (18 to 19 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Sunday…a nice summer-like weekend day…with highs in the mid 80s (30 degrees Celsius).