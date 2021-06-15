Metro Detroit weather: Heat breaks for a cooler Tuesday

DETROIT – Good Tuesday afternoon!

After a stretch of hot, humid weather, cooler temps, low humidity and abundant sunshine will provide much-needed relief from summer heat over the next two days.

Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies on our Tuesday, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. North-northwest winds will increase to 10 to 20 mph by midday, so it’ll actually feel a little brisk compared to recent days -- especially in the Thumb, where highs may not make it out of the 60s today.

Tuesday’s sunset is at 9:12 p.m.

Clear skies, light wind and dry air Tuesday night are perfect radiational cooling conditions: a very efficient loss of daytime surface heating will allow temperatures to fall nearly to their maximum potential overnight. Lows in our urban heat ssland will drop to near 50 degrees, and we’ll definitely see some 40s in rural areas. A north wind will blow at 3 to 5 mph.

Some sunshine, some rain

Wednesday will be mostly sunny -- but this time with less wind. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Wednesday night will be mostly clear with lows in the low 50s.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer, with highs in the mid 80s. Clouds will increase Thursday night, with a late shower or thunderstorm possible. Lows will be in the mid 60s.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Friday, with highs in the mid 80s, and you’ll notice more humidity in the air. We really need this rain, as parts of southeast Michigan continue to be in a severe drought. Fingers crossed that this system holds together and gives us some widespread rain, as opposed to nickel-and-diming us to death with scattered showers, as we’ve seen over the past week.

Warm holiday weekend

Any Friday night showers should end by dawn Saturday, with skies becoming mostly sunny by afternoon. That’s great news for Rock ‘n’ Rides in Royal Oak, as well as any outdoor Juneteenth events. Saturday highs will be in the low 80s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, with highs near 80 degrees -- what a great Father’s Day! And by the way, the Summer Solstice occurs at 11:31 p.m. Sunday evening, the official astronomical start of summer!

