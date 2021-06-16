Metro Detroit weather: Another cooler, sunny day

DETROIT – Good Wednesday morning!

If you like sunshine, light wind, low humidity and warm but not-too-hot temperatures, then this will be the perfect day for you!

Today’s sunrise was at 5:56 a.m.

Highs Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 70s and are warm enough to hit the beach or pool, but not so hot that you can’t enjoy the day. Don’t forget the sunscreen! We’ll have a light wind coming from the north at 5 to 10 mph.

Today’s sunset is at 9:12 p.m.

Wednesday night will be mostly clear with lows in the mid 50s and calm air.

Thursday will be mostly sunny again, but this time we start transitioning to a new air mass as highs rise back into the low to mid 80s. We will remain dry Thursday evening, but the humidity will start coming back and, as a result, overnight lows will only drop into the mid 60s.

Storm threat Friday

There are two different severe weather scenarios that we are monitoring for overnight Thursday and for Friday.

First, on Thursday night, a consolidated batch of severe storms called a mesoscale convective system (MCS) will develop near Iowa or just west of there, and will then move eastward. This nasty storm cluster will (hopefully) bend a bit to the southeast as it approaches Lake Michigan, which would keep most or all of it south of us. However, this is a bit of a close call, and certainly worth monitoring.

Once the MCS passes by, we will become partly cloudy, warm and humid for a while, before a late-day cold front approaches Friday. The data for Friday afternoon are supportive of severe storms, but the wild cards are twofold: how long we get that sunshine behind the early morning storms (which allows for greater destabilization), and the cold front’s timing. There are a lot of moving parts here, so stay tuned.

Highs Friday will reach the mid 80s.

Holiday weekend forecast

Storms will end Friday night, with lows in the mid 60s, setting us up for a great Juneteenth, Father’s Day and Royal Oak Rock ‘n’ Rides weekend!

Skies will become mostly sunny on Saturday with a refreshing breeze brining in lower humidity and highs in the low 80s. Saturday night will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 50s.

It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Sunday, with highs in the mid 80s.

