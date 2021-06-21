View: SE Michigan rainfall totals for June 20-21, 2021

Here are rainfall totals for southeastern Michigan communities as of Monday morning.
Severe thunderstorms with heavy rainfall moved through the region Sunday night (June 20) into early Monday morning (June 21). Here’s how much rain was received across the region, according to the National Weather Service:
Lenawee County
- Adrian -- 2.23 inches
- Jasper -- 1.89 inches
- Morenci -- 1.23 inches
Livingston County
- Brighton -- 1.37 inches
- Fenton -- 1 inch
- Howell -- 1.1 inches
- Pinckney -- 1.51 inches
Macomb County
- Chesterfield Township -- 1.2 inches
- New Baltimore -- 1.09 inches
- Roseville -- 1.54 inches
- Shelby Township -- 1.37 inches
- Sterling Heights -- 1.15 inches
- Warren -- 1.05 inches
Monroe County
- Dundee -- 2.74 inches
- Ida -- 1.08 inches
- Lambertville -- 1.42 inches
- Monroe -- 2.72 inches
- Newport -- 2.89 inches
- Ottawa Lake -- 1.33 inches
- Stony Point -- 2.89 inches
Oakland County
- Berkley -- 1.31 inches
- Beverly Hills -- 1.14 inches
- Clarkston -- 1.24 inches
- Farmington -- 1.12 inches
- Lake Orion -- 1.26 inches
- Milford Township -- 2.21 inches
- Ortonville -- 1.03 inches
- Pontiac -- 1.33 inches
- Rochester Hills -- 1.86 inches
- Troy -- 1.81 inches
- Waterford Township -- 1.33 inches
- West Bloomfield -- 1.83 inches
- Wixom -- 1.95 inches
St. Clair County
- Columbus -- 2.24 inches
- Port Huron -- 1.06 inches
- St. Clair River -- 1.08 inches
Washtenaw County
- Ann Arbor -- 1.31 inches
- Dexter -- 1.11 inches
- Manchester -- 1.49 inches
- Salem Township -- 1.67 inches
- Saline -- 1.2 inches
Wayne County
- Belleville -- 1.57 inches
- Canton Township -- 1.24 inches
- Dearborn Heights -- 1.17 inches
- Grosse Ile Township -- 2.28 inches
- Grosse Pointe -- 1.47 inches
- Livonia -- 1.48 inches
- Woodhaven -- 1.52 inches
- Taylor -- 1.06 inches