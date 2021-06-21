View: SE Michigan rainfall totals for June 20-21, 2021

Here are rainfall totals for southeastern Michigan communities as of Monday morning.

Severe thunderstorms with heavy rainfall moved through the region Sunday night (June 20) into early Monday morning (June 21). Here’s how much rain was received across the region, according to the National Weather Service:

Lenawee County

Adrian -- 2.23 inches

Jasper -- 1.89 inches

Morenci -- 1.23 inches

Livingston County

Brighton -- 1.37 inches

Fenton -- 1 inch

Howell -- 1.1 inches

Pinckney -- 1.51 inches

Macomb County

Chesterfield Township -- 1.2 inches

New Baltimore -- 1.09 inches

Roseville -- 1.54 inches

Shelby Township -- 1.37 inches

Sterling Heights -- 1.15 inches

Warren -- 1.05 inches

Monroe County

Dundee -- 2.74 inches

Ida -- 1.08 inches

Lambertville -- 1.42 inches

Monroe -- 2.72 inches

Newport -- 2.89 inches

Ottawa Lake -- 1.33 inches

Stony Point -- 2.89 inches

Oakland County

Berkley -- 1.31 inches

Beverly Hills -- 1.14 inches

Clarkston -- 1.24 inches

Farmington -- 1.12 inches

Lake Orion -- 1.26 inches

Milford Township -- 2.21 inches

Ortonville -- 1.03 inches

Pontiac -- 1.33 inches

Rochester Hills -- 1.86 inches

Troy -- 1.81 inches

Waterford Township -- 1.33 inches

West Bloomfield -- 1.83 inches

Wixom -- 1.95 inches

St. Clair County

Columbus -- 2.24 inches

Port Huron -- 1.06 inches

St. Clair River -- 1.08 inches

Washtenaw County

Ann Arbor -- 1.31 inches

Dexter -- 1.11 inches

Manchester -- 1.49 inches

Salem Township -- 1.67 inches

Saline -- 1.2 inches

Wayne County

Belleville -- 1.57 inches

Canton Township -- 1.24 inches

Dearborn Heights -- 1.17 inches

Grosse Ile Township -- 2.28 inches

Grosse Pointe -- 1.47 inches

Livonia -- 1.48 inches

Woodhaven -- 1.52 inches

Taylor -- 1.06 inches

