View: SE Michigan rainfall totals for June 20-21, 2021

Severe thunderstorms move through region

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.
, Digital Managing Editor

Here are rainfall totals for southeastern Michigan communities as of Monday morning.

Severe thunderstorms with heavy rainfall moved through the region Sunday night (June 20) into early Monday morning (June 21). Here’s how much rain was received across the region, according to the National Weather Service:

Lenawee County

  • Adrian -- 2.23 inches
  • Jasper -- 1.89 inches
  • Morenci -- 1.23 inches

Livingston County

  • Brighton -- 1.37 inches
  • Fenton -- 1 inch
  • Howell -- 1.1 inches
  • Pinckney -- 1.51 inches

Macomb County

  • Chesterfield Township -- 1.2 inches
  • New Baltimore -- 1.09 inches
  • Roseville -- 1.54 inches
  • Shelby Township -- 1.37 inches
  • Sterling Heights -- 1.15 inches
  • Warren -- 1.05 inches

Monroe County

  • Dundee -- 2.74 inches
  • Ida -- 1.08 inches
  • Lambertville -- 1.42 inches
  • Monroe -- 2.72 inches
  • Newport -- 2.89 inches
  • Ottawa Lake -- 1.33 inches
  • Stony Point -- 2.89 inches

Oakland County

  • Berkley -- 1.31 inches
  • Beverly Hills -- 1.14 inches
  • Clarkston -- 1.24 inches
  • Farmington -- 1.12 inches
  • Lake Orion -- 1.26 inches
  • Milford Township -- 2.21 inches
  • Ortonville -- 1.03 inches
  • Pontiac -- 1.33 inches
  • Rochester Hills -- 1.86 inches
  • Troy -- 1.81 inches
  • Waterford Township -- 1.33 inches
  • West Bloomfield -- 1.83 inches
  • Wixom -- 1.95 inches

St. Clair County

  • Columbus -- 2.24 inches
  • Port Huron -- 1.06 inches
  • St. Clair River -- 1.08 inches

Washtenaw County

  • Ann Arbor -- 1.31 inches
  • Dexter -- 1.11 inches
  • Manchester -- 1.49 inches
  • Salem Township -- 1.67 inches
  • Saline -- 1.2 inches

Wayne County

  • Belleville -- 1.57 inches
  • Canton Township -- 1.24 inches
  • Dearborn Heights -- 1.17 inches
  • Grosse Ile Township -- 2.28 inches
  • Grosse Pointe -- 1.47 inches
  • Livonia -- 1.48 inches
  • Woodhaven -- 1.52 inches
  • Taylor -- 1.06 inches

