Metro Detroit weather update: June 22, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

There are a few showers and even storms to our Northwest.

They’re trying to swing through this afternoon, but the air is drier over us, so they’ll have a hard time hanging on.

We’re keeping the chances there, mainly north of 59 for the rest of Tuesday.

