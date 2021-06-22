Metro Detroit weather update: June 22, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for June 22, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Few showers nearby Tuesday
- There are a few showers and even storms to our Northwest.
- They’re trying to swing through this afternoon, but the air is drier over us, so they’ll have a hard time hanging on.
- We’re keeping the chances there, mainly north of 59 for the rest of Tuesday.
- Wednesday, another disturbance tries to bring a few light showers into SE MI, but like Tuesday the dry air will probably eat up most, if not all, of this rain.
Warming back up
- A cool day Tuesday -- but we’re back in the middle 80s Thursday and Friday with the humidity returning as well.
Showers and storms return Friday
- Showers and storms return Friday, with the latest run of models bringing them later in the afternoon.
Messy pattern this weekend and early next week
- The front that brings us showers and storms later Friday kind of stalls in the region over the weekend and early next week.
- This front nearby will keep the chance for showers and storms in the area through Tuesday.
Other headlines
Latest sunset
- Sunday is the latest sunset that we see. The sun will set at 9:13 p.m.
Sunrise at 6 a.m.
- The sun is rising later and later now -- on Tuesday (June 29) it will rise at 6 a.m.