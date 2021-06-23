Metro Detroit weather: Still tracking a few showers

Warmer air is headed back toward Motown, but the lead edge of that warmer air mass is generating some clouds and even some isolated showers. The northeastern part of the area, including the Thumb, will start the day with sunshine, while areas farther southwest will have partly to mostly cloudy skies, and even a couple of light showers. As for the day ahead, we’ll see more clouds than sun by afternoon, with a few showers possible. I’ll be at the Tigers game this afternoon, so I’ll do my best to steer them away from Comerica Park!

Even with the cloud cover, highs will rebound into the low to mid 70s (22 to 24 degrees Celsius), with a south wind at 8 to 12 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 5:58 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 9:14 p.m.

Skies eventually become partly cloudy later Wednesday night, with lows in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius). South wind at 4 to 7 mph.

Partly cloudy on Thursday, with temperatures warming back into the mid 80s (29 degrees Celsius).

We may eke out a dry morning Friday, but showers and thunderstorms will increase during the afternoon into Friday night. Humid highs Friday near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius), and lows Friday night in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius).

Shower and thunderstorm chances continue right through the upcoming weekend, with highs near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius), and lows in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius). This morning’s computer models suggest that we could see one to three inches of total rain Friday through Sunday night.

As I mentioned in yesterday morning’s article, I see rain chances continuing through next Thursday. In fact, in addition to this weekend’s rain, we could see another inch or even more next week. I guess our drought is over...