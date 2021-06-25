Metro Detroit weather: Flood Advisory Friday evening, stilly wet and stormy this weekend

DETROIT – An Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory is in effect for poor drainage areas in Macomb County, southeastern Oakland County, Washtenaw County and northwestern Wayne County until 9:30 p.m. ET, Friday.

Welcome to Friday evening, Motown.

Heavy downpours remain the main hazard in Detroit and much of southeast Michigan. Wet weather is still possible to likely overnight, during the day on Saturday and Sunday. This soggy pattern continues through much of next week.

The Detroit Tigers’ baseball game against the Houston Astros has already been postponed and will not happen Friday evening. It’s been rescheduled for a double-header Saturday, but that will be tough to achieve.

With a stationary front parked across Michigan, Friday evening will have a line of heavy rain cut through the region, mainly south of M-59 and in St. Clair County. Many neighborhoods have received, at least, a half-inch to three quarters of an inch of rain. Additional rain will cause ponding and flooding in spots that do not drain well.

Any person or family driving Friday evening or night must use extreme caution because flooded streets or sections of highways or roads. “Turn around, don’t drown” is the motto we must follow. Always find an alternate route if you come across and high standing water. Do not try to drive through it.

Sunset is at 9:14 p.m. ET.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy and mild with scattered showers. Some heavy rain may fall just before dawn. Overnight lows will be near 70 degrees Fahrenheit.

Sunrise is at 5:59 a.m. ET.

Saturday will have periods of showers and thunderstorms in the morning and afternoon, at least another inch of rain is possible by nightfall. With any sunshine, temps will pop to the low and mid 80s. Areas with more clouds will have afternoon temperatures in the middle and upper 70s.

Sunday will have the same soggy weather. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible. Partly sunny skies are more likely with wet weather lifting north in the afternoon. Highs in the low and mid 80s with any sunshine.

The stationary front remains over us Monday and Tuesday. It will be warm with more on and off showers and thunderstorms each day. Afternoon temperatures in the low 80s each day.

