Metro Detroit weather: Scattered showers Sunday night, warm and muggy overnight

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday night, Motown.

Most of the region received some good relief from rainfall, today. We had a few showers, but they were widely scattered and no where close to being or becoming severe. Tonight, we still have some scattered showers before midnight. They will diminish and leave before dawn, tomorrow.

It remains warm and muggy overnight and tomorrow. With an unstable atmosphere and soaring temperatures, scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorm develop tomorrow afternoon and evening. Then they depart just in time for the Ford Fireworks tomorrow night.

Sunday night will have scattered showers and a few storms before midnight. After midnight. Still warm with overnight lows near 70 degrees.

Sunrise is at 5:59 a.m. ET

The weather Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday is like a broken record. It will be warm and partly sunny to mostly cloudy each day with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible, mainly during the day.

Ad

More: Live weather radar: Tracking more rain, storms in SE Michigan

Because wet weather is more likely before nightfall, the Ford Fireworks have a decent chance of happening Monday night. Showers will be heavy at times while the sun is up in the afternoon and early evening. After the sun sets, raindrops gradually become more scattered and move away.

Thursday will be partly sunny and not as warm with scattered showers. Highs will be near 80 degrees.

Friday and Saturday will have afternoon temperatures in the 70s with sunshine mixed with clouds and on and off showers.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.