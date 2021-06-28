Warm and stormy again today with severe threat tomorrow

It’s a warm and muggy start to the work week and it’s the last week of June, 2021. This soupy start may keep patchy fog lingering in the usual spots so be on the lookout for that mostly in rural areas. Also, there are a few random showers on StormTracker4 early Monday which means we may see a shower or two this morning. Roads are and will be mostly dry though as you head out into temps in the low 70s.

Sunrise is at 5:59 a.m.

We are stuck in a warm and wet at times pattern yet again today in Metro Detroit with an almost Florida feel to the forecast. Look for highs in the mid 80s feeling like the low 90s with tons of humidity and some spotty sunshine. A few showers will try to hit a few of us this morning but our best chances come with the heat of the afternoon. Scattered afternoon and evening rain and thundershowers will be flaring up with peak heating and could produce some stronger cells capable of heavy downpours and dangerous winds. We have no watches, warnings, or risks issued for today but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t expect strong storms.

The good news about this type of forecast is that when we lose the heating, we lose the number and intensity of storms. So we very well should be drier and drier leading to the Ford Fireworks which can only be seen on WDIV Local 4 tonight. Stay tuned.

Sunset is at 9:14 p.m.

The stubborn weather pattern keeping the heat and humidity with daily storm chances will be moving east out of the middle of the country, and it will cruise right over SE Lower Michigan on Tuesday. Everything gets heightened a bit tomorrow and that includes our storm threat and the Storm Prediction Center has all of the Lower Peninsula in a Marginal Risk for severe storms Tuesday. Highs will hit the mid to upper 80s and we will remain intensely humid, so we will see more numerous or widespread rain and thundershower chances tomorrow. We need to keep watching out for flooding and anticipate more of it. Parts of Metro Detroit still have nowhere to put new rainfall and it may start to back up again on Tuesday.

The weather pattern gets a little better each day toward the end of the week into the 4th Of July Weekend, but we also have shower chances each day. Wednesday will be a little cooler in the lower 80s under mostly cloudy skies and a little less muggy. There’s a weak disturbance passing by midday and that will be enough to spark a few showers. It’s mainly mid and upper 70s to near 80F Thursday through the Holiday Weekend. Spotty showers will continue to pinwheel into Michigan but no certain day or time periods look to be washouts, yet rain chances every day for the Rocket Mortgage Classic PGA Golf event in Detroit.

