Metro Detroit weather: Mild Saturday night, humidity and heat increase tomorrow

Welcome to Saturday night and Fourth of July Weekend, Motown!

Humidity continues to increase slowly. Temperatures don’t fall very far; it will be warm. Tomorrow will be much hotter under mostly to partly sunny skies and a slight chance of rain. High heat and humidity remain in place early next week. Then, we have a better chance of rain the middle of next week.

Saturday night will be warm and more muggy. Overnight lows will be in the middle 60s.

Happy Fourth of July, Sunday! Skies remain mainly sunny as it becomes hotter and a bit more humid. Afternoon temperatures will reach 90 degrees or a bit more. The heat index will be near 95 degrees.

In order to beat the heat and remain cool and healthy, please remember to wear light and loose fitting clothes, drink plenty of water and stay near or in air conditioned areas. Keep all children and pets away from empty vehicles.

It remains hot and humid on Monday. Daytime temperatures reached the low 90s with heat indices in the middle and upper 90s under partly sunny skies.

Ad

Tuesday and Wednesday will be steamy with scattered showers and thunderstorms each day. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Marine Forecast

Lake Erie

Saturday: Mostly sunny, warmer. Wind: NW 5-10 knots; Waves: zero to 2 feet; Water Temp: 74 degrees.

Saturday Night: Mainly clear, cool to mild. Wind: W 5-10 knots. Waves: zero to 2 feet. Water Temp: 74 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hotter. Wind: NW 5-10 knots; Waves: zero to 2 feet. Water Temps: 75 degrees.

Lake St. Clair

Saturday: Mostly sunny, warmer. Wind: NW 5-10 knots; Waves: 0 to 2 feet; Water Temp: 72 degrees.

Saturday Night: Mainly clear, cool to mild. Wind: W 5-10 knots. Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temp: 72 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hotter. Wind: NW 5-10 knots; Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temps: 73 degrees.

Lake Huron

Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot. Wind: NW 5-10 knots; Waves: 0 to 2 feet; Water Temp: 68 degrees.

Saturday Night: Mainly clear, cool to mild. Wind: W 5-10 knots. Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temp: 68 degrees.

Ad

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hotter. Wind: NW 5-10 knots; Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temps: 69 degrees.

UP NORTH FORECAST

Northern Lower Peninsula

Saturday: Mostly sunny, very warm. Highs in the middle 80s.

Saturday Night: Clear, cool to mild. Lows in the 50s and 60s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hotter. Highs near 90 degrees.

Upper Peninsula

Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot. Highs in the upper 80s near Lake Superior. Highs near 90 degrees closer to Lake Michigan. Highs in the low 80s in the eastern U.P.

Saturday Night: Mainly clear, warm. Lows in the 60s.

Sunday: Sunny, hot. Highs in the middle and upper 80s in the eastern U.P. Highs near 90 degrees in the western U.P. with a chance of showers.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.