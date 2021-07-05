Bonus Holiday Brings Heavy Heat & Humidity

It’s a steamy start across Metro Detroit with Monday morning temps in the mid 60s to low 70s which brings back the tough sleeping weather. It will be a dry morning as you head out and about, but watch out for some patchy fog in spots limiting visibility while most of our area is looking just fine and very summer-like all day.

SUNRISE: 6:03 AM

The heat is on and the humidity will likely make it feel a good five degrees warmer by midday and this afternoon. Look for highs in the low or even mid 90s which will feel more like 95-100F. The record high for today is 96F so we will be very close to maybe tying the record today but we will need a ton of sun for that and we will. Well, at least for the first half of the day, and then clouds will start to bubble up and form with the heat of the afternoon. We cannot rule out a few heat induced showers and storms to pop up ahead of a cool front that will be sweeping across Northern Lower Michigan later today. We may see some severe storms fire up across Central and Northern Lower Michigan this afternoon and evening so check on your family and friends at the lake houses.

SUNSET: 9:13 PM

It’s another summer scorcher tomorrow with highs heading back into the low 90s. The humidity will be very heavy and thick and skies will start mostly clear. Clouds build again in the afternoon and there’s a slightly better chance for a few afternoon pop ups tomorrow. Things get more and more unstable Wednesday and Thursday as some cooler air tries to replace this heat wave. Highs will likely be near 90F Wednesday before showers and storms become more numerous Wednesday afternoon and evening. Rain and thunderstorms will linger into Thursday, especially in the morning before some clearing for some of the day.

It looks like there will be another disturbance passing through Metro Detroit early Friday with showers possible early and then clearing. And then another wave of storm chances cruises in late Saturday and early Sunday. We will have to watch these closely hoping showers and storms are just garden variety because they will likely come through while most of us are sleeping… stay tuned. The Local4Casters app is your absolute best weapon and tool with any kind of weather in Pure Michigan, and around the World.

