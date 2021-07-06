Metro Detroit weather: Steamy to stormy, but not for all

It was another tough sleeping night and we’re not talking about the fireworks randomly going off at all hours of the night. The holiday is over and we’re back to work in the midst of a mini heat wave with radar showing an area of thunderstorms moving from Grand Rapids toward Jackson and Washtenaw counties so a few of us get an early morning shower. Those without AC are dealing with this warm, muggy air that keeps us from being comfortable and sleeping well so we may have some grumpy friends and family today. Temps are in mid 70s as you head out and you may want to pack the umbrella for a few storms later in the day.

Sunrise is at 6:40 a.m.

Tuesday is a carbon copy of Monday’s weather with a slight difference in storm chances. Storms moving through the Thumb late Monday and overnight never really reached Metro Detroit. Our odds of getting some pop up storms increase today as we head back into those muggy 90s and watch a frontal feature add some lift and instability. Most of us won’t likely see too much trouble in the afternoon skies, but those who do see a storm form could be in for a decent soaking with dangerous lightning. We aren’t under any severe risk category right now which means showers and storms will be more of the garden variety but we won’t rule out downpours, dangerous lightning, and gusty winds around any of the expected scattered storms between 2-6 p.m. Another wave of showers will push through after sunset, and the models show that our North Zone is the more favorable landing spot for those.

Sunset is at 9:12 p.m.

Wednesday into Thursday will be our best chance this week for more widespread rain chances. A few rounds of rain are likely on Wednesday and the cloud cover will be a huge factor in temps and storms that may form during the heat of the afternoon. It won’t be as warm Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s and still a bit humid with warming winds WSW 5-15 gusting 20-25mph. If we get into some afternoon sunshine we will have to plan for some pesky storms forming in the heat of the day. Another wave of wet weather will cruise through Metro Detroit into Thursday morning. Highs will be noticeably cooler toward the end of the week with a more stable atmosphere around here. Model data has not been consistent about weekend rain chances and while there is the chance for some unsettled weather this weekend, it looks more dry than wet right now. We’ll let you know right away with any changes regarding the weekend forecast.

