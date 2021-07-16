Cloudy icon
Metro Detroit weather: Wayne County under flood warning; advisory in effect for region

More rain expected Friday

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

A flood warning is in effect for Wayne County until 5:15 p.m. Friday.

This is in addition to a flood advisory that’s in effect for Wayne, Washtenaw, Oakland and Macomb counties until 4 p.m. Friday.

Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain had fallen as of 10:08 a.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Urban and small stream flooding is expected. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area through the day, the NWS advises.

Forecast: Flood threat lessens, but still expect rain

