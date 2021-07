We’re collecting beautifully mysterious photos of the smoke-veiled Sun in southeastern Michigan.

To share yours, go here.

Smoke from western Canadian wildfires has overspread the Great Lakes region.

blittle313 Taylor

Michael B. Chait West Bloomfield Township

Smeloche St. Clair Shores

rlpanch La Salle

littleRiver17 Southgate

littleRiver17 Southgate

Shirley Siak Troy

Theresa Latchney St. Clair Shores

davejewellohl Windsor

sgoulding Port Huron

rforstner North Street

robinduncannovi Novi

More Pins: