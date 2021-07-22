Metro Detroit weather: Forecasting heat, humidity, storms as weekend approaches

DETROIT – Humidity, heat and storms are all waiting to pounce as the weekend approaches.

Muggy first

We’ve enjoyed relatively dry air for the heart of summer. Dew point temperatures have been in the low 50s, but they’ll bounce into the mid-60s on Friday, which puts us back in the muggy category.

That’s pretty much where we’ll stay through the first part of Sunday. We’ll drop to noticeable levels of humidity for the tail end of Sunday. Muggy air returns by Wednesday.

Friday looks wet

Scattered showers and some thunder will be around Friday. Some spots will see a few morning drops, with chances looking better as the day wears on.

These will parallel a frontal boundary, which will be off to our southwest. So expect more rain in the West and South zones than what we’ll see in the North and Metro zones.

By the way, this week’s Drought Monitor shows very little change. Drought conditions persist in much of the North Zone, but the abnormally dry area that was around I-94 has been eliminated.

Saturday, too

That break we were banking on for Saturday morning might not come to fruition. This looks like a very messy pattern for the next few days, so it will be tough to rule out a shower at any point.

New data suggests a line of stronger storms developing in northern lower Michigan on Saturday, sinking south for us by evening, weakening as they move.

There is technically a marginal risk for severe weather posted Saturday. We’ll have to see where that line develops, though.

Warm, dry Sunday

We can relax Sunday. Any residual showers from Saturday night should be gone by daybreak. The front won’t be terribly far south of us, but it should be far enough away to keep us dry.

The mercury will climb back to near 90 degrees. Humidity will drop by afternoon, giving us a very warm summer afternoon.

Rain won’t return until Wednesday next week.

