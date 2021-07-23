Metro Detroit weather: Storm chances, humidity persist into weekend

DETROIT – The start of the weekend won’t end the rain chances, nor the humidity.

Stormy Saturday

Rain has returned to Southeast Michigan, but it looks like we’ll pick up much more Saturday. We’re tracking three potential rounds, and at least one of them could be severe.

First, expect a round of morning showers and some thunder. That will affect mainly the western half of the area. They should be wrapped up before noon.

Then, the strongest storms are possible in the mid- to late afternoon, when temperatures will be at their highest. We’re now in a slight risk for severe weather. That’s category two out of five -- higher than the marginal risk posted Thursday.

Finally, a third round will move in during the evening. This line will be weakening as it arrives, so a severe threat should be minimal.

Sunday recovery

Clouds break, humidity drops and temperatures rise Sunday. It will be a pretty nice finish to the weekend, after a rocky start.

Muggy air will start us out in the morning, however, so just be patient. Once the heat comes back, it will stick around for a while.

Expect highs close to 90 degrees for Monday and Tuesday. Numbers will dip a bit midweek, and a bit more by Friday.

