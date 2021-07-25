Cloudy icon
73º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Weather

Metro Detroit weather: Showers, thunderstorms leave after midnight, expect a sunnier Sunday

Andrew Humphrey, CBM, Meteorologist And Station Scientist

Tags: Weather, Forecast, Metro Detroit Forecast, Metro Detroit Weather, Southeast Michigan Weather, Southeast Michigan Forecast, Detroit Weather, Detroit Forecast
Photo does not have a caption

DETROITA Flash Flood Warning is in effect for central and southern Oakland County until 12:45 a.m. ET, Sunday.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for southern Macomb County until 1:00 a.m. ET, Sunday.

Welcome to Saturday night, Motown.

The weather has giving Detroiters a wild ride Saturday night. In the wake of possible tornadoes, pounding rain and flashes of lightning, flash flooding and high standing water present hazards overnight. Fortunately, it becomes brighter tomorrow. Also, the humidity becomes more tolerable but it will be hot.

Scattered showers and storms leave the region, Saturday night. Overnight lows will be near 70 degrees.

Sunday

Sunday will be a bit wet in the morning. The second half of the day will be brighter and even hotter. Afternoon temperatures reach 90 degrees. Even with more tolerable humidity, remember to take care in the heat and put on sunblock before going outdoors.

Monday and Tuesday will be partly to mostly sunny and much warmer than average. Daytime temperatures reach the middle and upper 80s. Great weather for going to the beach or the pool.

Wednesday and Thursday will be warm with showers and thunderstorms returning. Highs will be in the low and middle 80s each day.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Andrew Humphrey is an Emmy Award winning meteorologist, and also an AMS Certified Broadcast Meteorologist (CBM). He has a BSE in Meteorology from the University of Michigan and an MS in Meteorology from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he wrote his thesis on "The Behavior of the Total Mass of the Atmosphere."

email