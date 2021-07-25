Metro Detroit weather: Showers, thunderstorms leave after midnight, expect a sunnier Sunday

DETROIT – A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for central and southern Oakland County until 12:45 a.m. ET, Sunday.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for southern Macomb County until 1:00 a.m. ET, Sunday.

Welcome to Saturday night, Motown.

The weather has giving Detroiters a wild ride Saturday night. In the wake of possible tornadoes, pounding rain and flashes of lightning, flash flooding and high standing water present hazards overnight. Fortunately, it becomes brighter tomorrow. Also, the humidity becomes more tolerable but it will be hot.

Severe weather in Michigan: What each risk level means

Scattered showers and storms leave the region, Saturday night. Overnight lows will be near 70 degrees.

Sunday

Sunday will be a bit wet in the morning. The second half of the day will be brighter and even hotter. Afternoon temperatures reach 90 degrees. Even with more tolerable humidity, remember to take care in the heat and put on sunblock before going outdoors.

Ad

Monday and Tuesday will be partly to mostly sunny and much warmer than average. Daytime temperatures reach the middle and upper 80s. Great weather for going to the beach or the pool.

Wednesday and Thursday will be warm with showers and thunderstorms returning. Highs will be in the low and middle 80s each day.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.