Metro Detroit weather update: July 26, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for July 26, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Rain/storms return Tuesday-Thursday
- Shower chances return as early as Tuesday morning. Storms are likely up near Saginaw and in the thumb. Areas along and north of 59 may see some rain in the morning.
- Later Tuesday afternoon a few showers, maybe a couple of storms will try to fire off. These shouldn’t be severe, but can’t rule out some gusty winds and brief heavy downpours.
- Wednesday should be dry for the most part, but late showers and storms are likely heading into Thursday morning. These could be severe with strong damaging winds and heavy rain being our biggest threats.
Heat/humidity around for a bit
- We’re in the 80s this afternoon -- on our way close to 90 later today. By tomorrow it’ll be about the same for temperatures, but the humidity kicks up a notch so it’ll feel like the lower 90s.
- Following that we should see the humidity drop a bit for the remainder of the week, with the exception of Thursday.
Weekend rain chances
- Models having a hard time with the timing of this system, but it looks like it’ll be later Saturday into the first part of Sunday as the next decent shot for showers and storms.
Other weather headlines
Olympics weather
- Tropical Storm Nepartak continues to head towards Japan, and looks to make landfall later Tuesday.
- We’ll touch on this a bit today, but the short of it is it won’t have huge impacts on the Olympics.