Metro Detroit weather: Added humidity brings instability and storm threats

Most of Metro Detroit is waking up to warm temps and there’s a little different feel in the air as you head out and about on this Tuesday morning. Temps are in the low to mid 60s in the suburbs to near 70°F closer to downtown Detroit, and the humidity is on the rise creating that muggy air you can wear. Get ready to sweat a little more today. Morning rain and thunder has been feeding in from the north and will primarily impact our North Zone this morning. These should be just garden variety rain and thundershowers to get the day going.

Sunrise is at 6:22 a.m.

The risk for storms later today will likely hit parts of our North and northern West Zones with the peak heating of the afternoon and that includes the Flint and Lapeer areas north into the Thumb. There is a Marginal Risk for severe storms this afternoon and/or evening for just about all of Metro Detroit with the exception of our South Zone. There’s a stationary front becoming a cool front on the move through the day and that will determine where the storms fire. It looks like most of us south of I-69 will only see an increase in humidity and clouds and only an isolated shower or storm later this afternoon. High temps will be shy of 90F due to increased cloud cover filtering out some sunshine but you can expect mid to upper 80s feeling warmer with that boost in humidity and winds W 5-10 mph. Keep an eye to the skies later because any storms forming will be capable of damaging wind, hail, and downpours with lightning.

Ad

Sunset is at 8:58 p.m.

Wednesday and Thursday will present some problems for many of us around Metro Detroit with a risk for severe storms and more potentially heavy rains. Wednesday’s weather will be tranquil most of the day with partly sunny skies and temps in the mid 80s. But again, the afternoon and evening brings a more widespread Marginal Risk for severe covering all of Metro Detroit and our West Zone is in a higher level or Slight Risk tomorrow afternoon. The biggest threats the next couple of days will be wind damage possible around any storms racing through here.

Thursday morning will likely be the wettest part of the week with showers capable of creating more flooding woes for those dealing with the overabundance of rain of late. We’ll keep an eye on those rains Thursday morning and afternoon that should clear by about 3-4pm. Then cooler air moves in to end our work week with sun and clouds and mid to upper 70s Friday and Saturday. More showers are possible late Saturday into early Sunday so stay tuned. The Local4Casters app is your absolute best weapon and tool with any kind of weather in Pure Michigan, and around the World.

Ad

• Download for iPhone • Download for Android