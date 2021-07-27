Metro Detroit weather: Another chance of strong storms later this week

DETROIT – Our biggest push of wet weather this week is yet to come, but it’s not a slam dunk.

Pleasant halftime

Expect some relatively pleasant conditions halfway through the workweek. Wednesday will still feature typical July heat, with highs in the mid-80s. But humidity should be a touch lower, just barely in the noticeable range. Skies will be partly cloudy, and we’ll stay dry until well past midnight.

One to watch

We’re under a marginal risk for severe weather because of the storm threat by early Thursday morning. As of this writing, part of Lenawee County is in the higher slight risk category.

A complex of strong storms will be diving mainly to our southwest through daybreak Thursday. This is a farther west track than models have previously suggested, but because of the strength of these storms, we should be prepared nevertheless.

Damaging winds will be the biggest threat, along with downpours, especially in the West and South zones. A cold front will chase that wet weather away prior to lunch, leaving us with cooler and less humid air to finish the workweek.

Weekend changes

We have a bit more clarity on the weekend situation. It looks like Saturday should be dry for nearly everyone. A late shower or storm is possible in the North Zone. But better chances will be around for everyone Sunday.

