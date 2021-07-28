Metro Detroit weather: Storm threat, flood concerns coming late

Good Wednesday morning and Happy Hump Day! It’s another warm yet mild morning around Metro Detroit with temps mainly in the 60s as you head out and about under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temps are and have been a little warmer the closer you are to Downtown Detroit due to the Urban Heat Island effect. We’re gearing up for another round of storms but they may hold off completely during the day today. It’s late tonight and overnight that brings storm and flood concerns to SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario.

Sunrise is at 6:22 a.m.

We will start with a bit of cloud cover coming and going, but we will get into some nice sunshine at times around Metro Detroit as high temps settle in the low to mid 80s. The humidity takes a brief and minor step back today with winds NNE 5-12 mph pumping in slightly dryer air throughout your Wednesday making it a very decent or even pleasant summer day around here. Storm chances will get more active tonight and may very well wait until after midnight to begin firing. We do have Slight and Marginal Risks for severe storms too including overnight into early Thursday which is concerning because many of us will be asleep. We will watch this very closely bringing updates throughout this afternoon and evening on ClickOnDetroit.com and our Local4Casters app as well as our weather segments on all editions of Local 4 News.

Ad

Sunset is at 8:57 p.m.

Some of the showers and storms rumbling through early Thursday morning may also bring a flood threat, especially to those of you already dealing with repeated excess rainfall. And, some early morning storms may be packing a punch with damaging wind gusts along with scattered downpours. This will be the wettest stretch of this week and rain showers will become more scattered later in the morning and midday Thursday, fading as we head through the later afternoon. Highs will be in the neighborhood of 82°F and cooler air will be moving in for our Friday and Saturday.

The pick day of this week is already many people’s favorite…Friday! We will have morning temps in the mid to upper 50s and highs only in the mid to upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. Saturday will be similar through the first half of the day, but expect an increase in clouds ahead of a rain maker bringing a few showers to Metro Detroit Saturday night and Sunday morning. Again, we may not see 80F or warmer all weekend. Most of Saturday is dry, and Sunday will dry out after the morning showers with highs in the upper 70s. Late Sunday shower chances exist but we’re keeping the afternoon dry for now.

Ad

The Local4Casters app is your absolute best weapon and tool with any kind of weather in Pure Michigan, and around the World.

• Download for iPhone • Download for Android