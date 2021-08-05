Metro Detroit Weather: Summer is on a roll

DETROIT – Aside from a small handful of showers that popped up Wednesday afternoon, most of us enjoyed another fine Pure Michigan summer day, and we’ll do it all over again today, albeit with an even smaller shower chance. Highs will reach the mid 80s (29 to 30 degrees Celsius). Very light wind from the south at 3 to 6 mph means that, once again, lake breezes will develop, so it’ll be a little cooler near Lakes Erie, St. Clair and Huron. If you are heading out early this morning, Brandon says to be aware that there will be a few patches of denser fog…but that will burn off by 10:00 a.m.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:31 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:47 p.m.

Becoming mostly clear Thursday night, with lows in the mid 60s (17 to 18 degrees Celsius)…still relatively comfortable sleeping weather.

Partly cloudy to start on Friday, then perhaps becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s (29 to 30 degrees Celsius), and I cannot rule out an evening shower or thunderstorm.

Ad

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday night, with lows creeping into the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius)…indicative of increasing humidity.

Weekend Update

You’ll definitely notice the humidity’s return this weekend, which also means a more unstable atmosphere. At this point, I think there’s a better chance to see scattered showers and thunderstorms pop up Saturday than on Sunday. In fact, it’s possible that most of us get a dry day on Sunday. Highs Saturday reach the mid 80s (30 degrees Celsius), then rise into the upper 80s (31 degrees Celsius) on Sunday.

If you don’t have air conditioning, get ready for some suffering, as we should stay in the tropical air mass well into next week. Highs will be near or even a little above 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius) through Wednesday, with overnight lows in the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius).