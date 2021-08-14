Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures fall and humidity drops Friday night

DETROIT – Welcome to Friday night, Motown.

The cold front that brought this week’s final severe weather event (thunderstorms) Friday has moved through all of Southeast Michigan Friday night. Skies are clearing, temperatures are falling and the humidity is dropping. It’s making for a cooler night and making way for wonderful weekend weather filled with sunshine, warm conditions and comfortable humidity. Our next chance of rain is the middle of next week.

Friday night becomes mostly clear, cool and comfortable. Overnight lows will be in the 50s and low 60s.

Sunset Friday evening was at 8:37 p.m. Sunrise Saturday is at 6:40 a.m.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, warm and delightful. This is perfect weather for continued recovery and outdoor games and festivities. Highs will be near 80 degrees.

Sunday will be just as wonderful. We’ll have abundant sunshine in the morning and partly sunny skies in the afternoon. It will be warm, again, with highs just above 80 degrees.

Wonderful weather is here for us Monday. It will be seasonably warm with comfortable humidity. Highs in the low 80s.

Showers return by Tuesday afternoon. It will be warmer despite increasing clouds. Afternoon temperatures will be near 85 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday. Warm, again, with highs near 85 degrees.

