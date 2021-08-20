Metro Detroit weather: Steamy, muggy weekend

DETROIT – The Dog Days of August continue, with heat and humidity sticking around into the first half of next week before relief finally arrives.

Our Friday evening and Friday night will remain quiet, with muggy overnight lows near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius) in our Urban Heat Island, and low to mid 60s (16 to 18 degrees Celsius) in rural areas well away from the heat island. Once again, we’ll have calm air overnight, and some patchy fog possible.

This evening’s sunset is at 8:26 p.m., and Saturday morning’s sunrise is at 6:47 a.m.

Saturday

Saturday will be a carbon copy of Friday (do you young folks even know what a carbon copy was back in the day?). We’ll start mostly sunny, then become partly cloudy with just the slight chance for an afternoon pop-up shower -- most of us will remain dry. Highs in the upper 80s (31 degrees Celsius), with the humidity making it feel like low 90s (32 to 33 degrees Celsius).

The weather looks splendid for the Woodward Dream Cruise -- just the kind of summertime Saturday night that prompted kids to roar those cars up and down Woodward Avenue 60-70 years ago. It’ll be warm and muggy -- but the rain should stay away (great news if you’ll be driving an old convertible).

Temperatures should slowly fall into the 70s (25 degrees Celsius) during the evening, but only falling into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees (20 to 21 degrees Celsius) by dawn Sunday due to the humidity.

Sunday

Sunday brings another big event to southern Michigan -- the Firekeepers Casino 400 NASCAR race at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn. It’ll be another hot and humid day (steamier than Saturday), with partly cloudy skies in the morning but, more importantly, a scattered thunderstorm possible in the afternoon.

I strongly urge those with plans to be at M.I.S. -- or with any outdoor afternoon plans Sunday -- to frequently check the real-time radar on the free Local4Casters weather app. Highs Sunday in the upper 80s (31 degrees Celsius), with the humidity making it feel like low 90s (33 degrees Celsius).

Next Week

The weak Sunday cold front knocks our dewpoint temperatures down a few degrees by Sunday night, which will allow overnight lows to slip back into the mid to upper 60s (19 to 20 degrees Celsius).

But it remains hot on Monday, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, and highs near 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Tuesday with the slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the low 90s (32 to 33 degrees Celsius), and becoming steamy once again.

Partly cloudy with a better chance of thunderstorms on Wednesday, and highs in the upper 80s (31 degrees Celsius).

A “real” cold front finally arrives late Wednesday night, which opens the door for cooler and drier air to slide on in. I expect partly cloudy skies on Thursday as long as the front passes by before dawn, with less humid highs in the mid 80s (29 to 30 degrees Celsius), and highs in the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius) the rest of the week.

