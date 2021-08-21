Metro Detroit weather: Sunny and humid Saturday afternoon ahead

DETROIT – It has been a gradual process, but our temperatures have crept upward this week, and so have our dew point temperatures.

The upshot of this is that it has felt progressively warmer and stickier through the week.

Today will continue that trend, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, and highs in the upper 80s (31 degrees Celsius), but the humidity making it feel like low 90s (33 degrees Celsius) in some spots, and not much wind to help cool us off.

Metro Detroit weather alert: River flood warning issued for Livingston County

Just like the past few days, there is the small chance for a quick pop-up shower this afternoon, but most of us won’t see one. Still, whether you’re going to the Dream Cruise, getting some golf or yard work in or perhaps some tennis or biking, take a quick peek at our app’s real-time radar every so often just to stay ahead of the weather.

Aside from that isolated evening shower that most won’t get, it looks balmy and wonderful for this evening’s peak of the Dream Cruise, as temperatures gradually fall into the mid 70s by late evening. For those simply trying to sleep tonight, it’ll be tough sledding if you don’t have air conditioning, as lows only drop into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees (20 to 21 degrees Celsius).

Sunday starts mostly sunny, warm and muggy. Then a weak front approaches during the afternoon, which will trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms. Not everybody will see one, but I expect better coverage and heavier downpours than we’ve seen in recent days … keep a close eye to the sky (and our app) if you’ll be at the FireKeepers Casino 400 NASCAR race at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn. Highs once again in the upper 80s, and the humidity will be a tad higher than on Sunday, so it’ll feel even more uncomfortable.

The front passes by Sunday evening, taking the rain threat with it. Lows in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius).

The Week Ahead

We stay hot through Wednesday, with highs near 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius) all three days. There may be a temporary alleviating of the humidity on Monday but, even if that does materialize, it comes roaring back Tuesday and Wednesday. Monday and Tuesday look dry, and then there’s a better thunderstorm chance Wednesday into Thursday night. Relief from the heat and humidity finally arrives by the end of the week following passage of a “real” cold front.

Tracking the weather:

