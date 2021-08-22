Metro Detroit weather: Another hot and humid day ahead

DETROIT – We are waking up to another muggy morning but, as expected, it’s another dry start to the day with no showers or thunderstorms in the area.

The day ahead will be hot and humid, but there’s a little better chance for a scattered thunderstorm this afternoon. Over the past several days, we’ve only dealt with a couple of pop-up showers (some afternoons it was only one, on others it was two or three).

Today, although many more of us won’t see a thunderstorm than will, I think we’ll see more than one or two pop-ups. The bottom line is if you are going to the Firekeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn remain hydrated with non-caffeine, non-alcoholic drinks. Remember that caffeine and alcohol dehydrate you, the exact opposite of what you need today. Check the real-time radar on our app to monitor the location of any storms that fire up. Highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees (31 to 32 degrees Celsius) and wind will be light and variable, which means that lake breezes will set up again today…those lake breeze boundaries also can trigger thunderstorms. Also note that any thunderstorm today can produce very heavy rainfall due to the tropical air mass overhead.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:48 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:23 p.m.

Once any lingering scattered evening showers and thunderstorms end, skies will become mostly cloudy Sunday night, with lows in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius). Wind becoming northwest at 3 to 6 mph.

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny on Monday and, even though it’ll be hot with highs in the upper 80s (31 degrees Celsius), we’ll take just a bit of the edge off the humidity for one day.

Mostly clear Monday night, with lows in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Tuesday, with an isolated pop-up shower or thunderstorm possible…most of us likely won’t see one. Highs near 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius), and the humidity increases once again.

Partly cloudy Tuesday night, with lows in the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy hot and humid on Wednesday, with highs in the low 90s (33 degrees Celsius), and scattered thunderstorms possible.

Partly cloudy with a possible shower or thunderstorm Wednesday night, with lows in the low 70s (21 to 22 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Thursday, but I’m not certain of the cold front coming through late Wednesday night will be far enough south of us to remove a shower chance from the forecast. Highs in the upper 80s (31 degrees Celsius), with the humidity gradually easing off.

Partly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Friday with a shower or thunderstorm possible. Highs in the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius).

It’s too early to get specific about next weekend’s thunderstorm chances and timing, but it does appear that we’ll heat up again into the upper 80s (31 degrees Celsius), with the humidity creeping back up.

Tracking the weather:

