Metro Detroit weather: Heat and humidity increase, storms hold off

Good Tuesday morning! We will be seeing and feeling more warm and muggy air moving in today, but our morning is really no different than anything in the last week as we awake to dry conditions for now. Look out for that patchy fog once again, especially in rural areas of SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. Temps are in the mid to upper 60s with a few low 70s closer to downtown Detroit. Model data yesterday brought in Tuesday afternoon and evening rain and thunder but those models show drier conditions this morning.

Sunrise is at 6:51 a.m.

Hazy morning sunshine will fill with more cumulus clouds as we heat up and we should be in the neighborhood of 90°F or warmer in the early afternoon. We may get through most of our daylight hours on the dry side before shower and storm chances increase around SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. The heat is the bigger story today with more and more humidity pumping in, so it will feel like 95°F or warmer through most of the afternoon and early evening. Scattered rain showers with isolated thunder and lightning, will be more likely after 9 or 10 p.m.

Sunset is at 8:20 p.m.

Wednesday storm chances are likely coming a little earlier which allows for some late day warmth and filtered sun. So a few rounds of rain and thunder through the morning drive and lunch hour. Then partly sunny with highs taking aim at 90°F again. The heat index will be 90-97°F Tuesday through Thursday so we should all take it easy doing hard outdoor activities and listen to our bodies. Thursday will be warm but not as stormy with a few spotty showers in the heat of the afternoon as a cool front moves in. Upper 80s Thursday before the front moves through, and then a little relief from the heat to end the week.

Friday won’t be as warm or muggy but we will get a few rounds of wet weather in the morning, afternoon, and evening… at least that’s what our current computer model data is spitting out as highs hang in the mid 80s. The weekend brings yet another shot of late summer heat and humidity with temps take aim at 90°F both weekend days with a few heat induced afternoon storm chances… stay tuned.

