Metro Detroit weather: More heat, humidity and thunderstorm threats

It’s another warm, muggy start to the day, with a few thunderstorms across parts of southern Lenawee and Monroe Counties (as of the time I am writing this…4:15 a.m.). Interestingly, our official 4 a.m. temperature at Detroit Metropolitan Airport is 76 degrees (24 degrees Celsius). If our temperature doesn’t drop below 73 degrees (23 degrees Celsius), then we’ll set a record for August 26th’s warmest low temperature on record!

The only question about the day ahead is how much cloud cover we’ll have, as some blow-off from the tops of the thunderstorms to our south could impact the amount of sun we get. For sure, we’ll get some sunshine…but the amount of clouds will dictate just how hot we get. Right now, I’m banking on enough of a mix that will allow temperatures to reach the upper 80s (31 degrees Celsius). The humidity, of course, will make it feel warmer…low to mid 90s (33 to 35 degrees Celsius), with a light and variable wind not helping much.

Ad

And then there’s the thunderstorm chance. Most high-resolution models don’t pop up much this afternoon, but one model that I’ve always loved, the RPM, generates a few storms along the inland-flowing lake breezes. Just keep an eye on our app’s real-time radar this afternoon.

Partly cloudy Thursday night, with only the slight chance for a rogue shower or thunderstorm. Muggy lows in the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Friday, with a better chance for some afternoon thunderstorms…a strong storm cannot be ruled out. Humid highs in the mid-to-upper 80s (30 to 31 degrees Celsius).

Shower and thunderstorm chances continue Friday night, with lows in the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy, hot and humid on Saturday, with a scattered afternoon thunderstorm possible. Highs in the low 90s (33 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy, warm and muggy Saturday night, with lows in the low to mid 70s (22 to 23 degrees Celsius).

Ad

Partly cloudy, hot and humid on Sunday with scattered afternoon thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low 90s (32 to 33 degrees Celsius).

Quick Tropical Note

Four different long-range models suggest Caribbean tropical development, with a hurricane hitting the central Gulf Coast Sunday night or Monday. Stay tuned…