Metro Detroit weather update: Aug. 26, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Aug. 26, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Isolated shower and storm chances Thursday

  • High resolution models continue to spit out a couple of showers and storms on Thursday, but they’re few and far between.
  • Anything that does develop should fade near sunset.

Rain, storm chances through Monday

  • Friday: Better chance for scattered showers and storms, but still not a wash-out.
  • Weekend: Both days could see a few pop up showers and storms, but somewhat few and far between.
  • Late Sunday into early Monday: Cold front comes through, bringing out best chance for rain and storms.

Hot and humid

  • The humidity stays high through the weekend, but the front that comes through late Sunday and early Monday will usher in drier air for next week.
  • In the meantime, it’s going to feel like the 90s Friday and near triple digits this weekend.

