Metro Detroit weather update: Aug. 26, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Aug. 26, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Isolated shower and storm chances Thursday
- High resolution models continue to spit out a couple of showers and storms on Thursday, but they’re few and far between.
- Anything that does develop should fade near sunset.
Rain, storm chances through Monday
- Friday: Better chance for scattered showers and storms, but still not a wash-out.
- Weekend: Both days could see a few pop up showers and storms, but somewhat few and far between.
- Late Sunday into early Monday: Cold front comes through, bringing out best chance for rain and storms.
Hot and humid
- The humidity stays high through the weekend, but the front that comes through late Sunday and early Monday will usher in drier air for next week.
- In the meantime, it’s going to feel like the 90s Friday and near triple digits this weekend.