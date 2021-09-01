Metro Detroit weather: Being Average is Beautiful But For How Long?

Happy Hump Day! It’s a spectacular start to your Wednesday around Metro Detroit as we awake to temps outside in the low 60s with some cloud cover becoming partly cloudy to mostly clear. Clearing will allow early morning temps to dip down into the mid 50s in many of our suburbs, and a little closer to 60F closer to downtown Detroit. Without all of that humidity, our pesky fog problem has all but gone away… smooth sailing as you hit the roads. Grab the sunglasses and keep shorts in the clothing arsenal until further notice.

SUNRISE: 6:59 AM

We will get a little more sunshine Wednesday, yet temps are trending in a cooler direction as we’ve been feeling overnight and this morning. Highs will be a degree or three below 80F this afternoon around Metro Detroit keeping that 70s thing for a few days moving forward and that is just fine with me and right where we should be this time of year. We will likely see a few remnant clouds from Ida through the afternoon but fewer than yesterday and no good shot at rain showers today, so get out there and enjoy the absolute best weather in the country right now. Winds have picked up and may produce 1-2 foot wave activity out there on some of our lakes NNE 5-15 mph gusting to 22 mph at times. It’s a nice, cooler breeze that keeps our temps perfectly average for the beginning of Meteorological Fall. The Autumnal Equinox, or the official start of Fall, is on September 22nd.

SUNSET: 8:07 PM

Thursday looks like a copy and paste or repeat of Wednesday. Morning lows dip a bit cooler even closer to Detroit and the urban heat island. Nope, instead we all dip into the low and mid 50s which means some of our normally cooler suburbs could be flirting with the 40s tomorrow morning. Sunshine brings highs into the mid and upper 70s again with a lighter wind N 5-12 mph. A few more clouds on Friday and a light wind SE 5-10 mph and similar highs in those 70s. Pacific moisture will try to weasel in here Friday but we will deflect rain chances to end the work and school week on the dry side.

It’s Labor Day and Arts, Beats, and Eats Weekend in Royal Oak with one tiny weather obstacle possible that we’ll keep an eye on all week. Computer model data brings rain chances to Metro Detroit well after dinner Saturday Night into early Sunday. Highs should get back into the low 80s both Saturday and Sunday and it looks like that rain could be perfectly timed overnight and early Sunday. There’s a slight chance for a shower Monday afternoon but don’t cancel your Labor Day plans… we’ll keep you posted. The Local4Casters app is your absolute best weapon and tool with any kind of weather in Pure Michigan, and around the World.

