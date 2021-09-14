Metro Detroit weather update: Sept. 14, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Sept. 14, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Strong storms rest of today

A few isolated storms are developing ahead of the front. These storms will move through SE Michigan the next few hours and could be strong to severe.

The line of storms we’ve been harping on the last couple of days comes through around 8 p.m., this line should be gone by around 11 p.m.

We are under a slight risk for severe weather (level 2 of 5) via the Storm Prediction Center.