Metro Detroit weather update: Sept. 14, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Sept. 14, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Read: Live weather radar and alerts: Strong storms possible today in Metro Detroit
Local forecast
Strong storms rest of today
- A few isolated storms are developing ahead of the front. These storms will move through SE Michigan the next few hours and could be strong to severe.
- The line of storms we’ve been harping on the last couple of days comes through around 8 p.m., this line should be gone by around 11 p.m.
- We are under a slight risk for severe weather (level 2 of 5) via the Storm Prediction Center.
- Our biggest threat will be strong damaging winds and hail. Some flooding is possible and the tornado threat is also still there, but they’re both lower.
Quiet second half of the week
- The rest of the week looks fairly quiet.
- Some models still hint at a slight chance for rain Saturday, but not expecting much.
Rain chances return next week
- The better chance for rain returns Monday and Tuesday of next week as dew points climb back up.