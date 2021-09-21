Flood prevention: Steps to mitigate your home’s flood risk ahead of heavy rains

There are some steps you can take to help prevent or mitigate flooding in your neighborhood and near your home ahead of incoming storms.

Showers and storms are heading for Metro Detroit this week, and they are expected to drop several inches of rain across the region through Thursday.

A flood watch has been issued for 11 southeastern Michigan counties ahead of the wet weather, which may produce torrential downpours across an area that has been inundated with heavy rains all summer.

There are some steps you can take to mitigate the flooding risk at your home ahead of severe weather.

First, be sure to clear any garbage or debris from the storm drains on your street and even on the main road near where you live, if it is safe to do so. Storm drains divert rainwater and prevent flooding if they are not clogged, so it is important that they are able to do their job.

You should also extend your gutter away from your home. This can be done by purchasing a piece of gutter or a pipe and attaching it to the end of your existing gutter.

Doing so will help diver the rainwater on your roof to the ground further away from your house.

Safety tips during a storm