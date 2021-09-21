Metro Detroit weather: Flood Watch issued with torrential downpours possible

Our weather scenario thus far appears to be playing out as expected. While a few light showers cannot be ruled out this morning through mid-afternoon, much more of this part of the day will be dry than wet for most of us. In fact, some of us may even see a few breaks of sun this morning. Then a line of showers and thunderstorms, some with torrential downpours, will move into the area later this afternoon and continue through Tuesday night.

It’s steamy out there, with temperatures near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius) to start the day. Temperatures will rise into the mid 70s (25 degrees Celsius) by noon, and then level off there this afternoon as the clouds increase. It’ll still be warm and muggy out there when we go to bed, but once the cold front passes by overnight, temps will crash into the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius) by the time we wake up Wednesday morning.

Wind will blow from the south at around 15 mph, with gusts to around 20 mph possible.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:20 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 7:32 p.m.

A steady, pouring rain will continue through the day on Wednesday, although some models suggest there may be a little less of it west of US-23. Temperatures will remain steady in the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius) which, combined with the rain and windy conditions, will make for an absolutely crummy day. Stay in and find a sock drawer to clean out!

Rain continues into Wednesday night, although some breaks may develop later at night. Lows in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

Another surge of rain moves in on Thursday, with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s (13 to 14 degrees Celsius). Another day to stay inside and, this time, clean out an underwear drawer. Or maybe tackle the basement.

Total rainfall from Tuesday through Thursday will exceed three inches in some areas, so the flood concerns I’ve talked about the past couple of days remain valid. Accordingly, the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for all of southeast Michigan through Thursday morning.

IMPORTANT: While there’s still time before this rain event begins, make sure that the storm drains on your street are clear of debris. This past summer, I saw many, many clogged storm drains all over town before our 1000+ year rain event, which undoubtedly contributed to the severe street flooding in some areas. Also, head over to the hardware store and buy an extended piece for your downspouts and extend them so they discharge the roof water farther away from your house. Those downspout extender pieces are not expensive…and you can help mitigate some of the threat of water getting into your basement.

Storm Drain

We finally get a break from the rain on Friday…a partly cloudy day with highs back up to near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

It appears that the Friday night cold front I wrote about yesterday is tracking a little slower, so I’ll extend the showers through Saturday morning, with skies hopefully becoming partly cloudy at some point in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Sunday, with highs in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius).