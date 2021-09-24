Metro Detroit weather update: Sept. 24, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Sept. 24, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Some rain Saturday
- Front brings us a few showers to start Saturday.
- Rain starts before sunrise, and should be gone by noonish.
Pleasant temperatures sticking around
- Aside from Saturday’s highs in the middle to upper 60s, temperatures look to top out in the lower to middle 70s for the upcoming week.
Chance for rain Monday
- Models hinting at a few showers to start Monday, but it’s not a certainty yet as models don’t all agree on the same solution.
- Following that chance Monday morning, the remainder of the week looks pleasant and nice.
Other headlines
Daylight under 12 hours
- Sunday will be the first day in a long time that we’ll have less than 12 hours of daylight at Metro Airport.
Normal high back at 70 degrees
- Monday the normal high will be back at 70 degrees. It drops to 69 degrees on Wednesday.