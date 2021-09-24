Partly Cloudy icon
69º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Weather

Metro Detroit weather update: Sept. 24, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

Tags: Detroit Weather, Michigan Weather, Weather Update, Weather, Weather Center, Now, Winter, Forecast, Weather Forecast
Photo does not have a caption

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Sept. 24, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Some rain Saturday

  • Front brings us a few showers to start Saturday.
  • Rain starts before sunrise, and should be gone by noonish.

Pleasant temperatures sticking around

  • Aside from Saturday’s highs in the middle to upper 60s, temperatures look to top out in the lower to middle 70s for the upcoming week.

Chance for rain Monday

  • Models hinting at a few showers to start Monday, but it’s not a certainty yet as models don’t all agree on the same solution.
  • Following that chance Monday morning, the remainder of the week looks pleasant and nice.

Other headlines

Daylight under 12 hours

  • Sunday will be the first day in a long time that we’ll have less than 12 hours of daylight at Metro Airport.

Normal high back at 70 degrees

  • Monday the normal high will be back at 70 degrees. It drops to 69 degrees on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email

twitter