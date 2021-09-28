Metro Detroit weather: Back to reality

Monday’s late day cold front has moved through Metro Detroit and we are feeling the effects. We will not have a dramatic drop in temperatures today, but it’s a little cooler than yesterday morning with temps in the mid 50s as you head out and about. Skies have been clearing but we expect a nice mix of sun and clouds today so grab the shades and get ready to shed that light jacket. Temps will continue to stay a good 5-10 degrees cooler all day today compared to the low 80s of Monday.

Sunrise is at 7:27 a.m.

Most of Michigan is in for a great weather week during this last week of September with cool nights and plenty of sunshine which is a great recipe for launching into Fall foliage season which will be here before you know it. It’s already looking like Fall to our north but we have a ways to go before we see anything really chilly around here. Morning clouds will decrease to mostly sunny skies and highs will only hit the upper 60s and low 70s under sunny to partly cloudy skies and lighter winds. But, the winds today NNE 5-10mph will pump cooler air into Metro Detroit especially the east side and our North Zone where temps will most likely stick in the 60s.

Sunset is at 7:20 p.m.

It’s cooler Wednesday morning as we awake to morning lows in the 40s to near 50F under clear skies and light winds all across SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. Wednesday’s highs will hit the low to middle 70s under mostly sunny skies and that trend goes on and on this week.

Not much change for Thursday and Friday keeping it dry and very pleasant toward the end of this week. An easy way to remember what we’re expecting is to think about ‘average.’ Metro Detroit averages highs near 70 degrees and lows near 50 degrees this time of year and that’s pretty much where we’ll be plus a degree or three.

It will stay storm free during the week, but the weekend is a different story… possibly. Computer model data is split on how to handle the weekend rain chance. One model brings rain to our area Saturday night through midday Sunday. The European model has the rain delayed a day starting Sunday night and lasting into the first half of Monday. And that is the model that is trending nicely, keeping the weekend mostly dry. Again, it’s too far out to lock into any forecast so for now, partly to mostly cloudy and 75F Saturday with rain holding off until late afternoon Sunday into Monday morning.

