Metro Detroit weather: Nice weather continues Wednesday

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Our stretch of gorgeous weather continues as high pressure remains parked right over the Great Lakes region. That means another mostly clear night, with lows near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius) in our urban heat island closer to Detroit, while rural areas drop once again into the 40s (6 to 9 degrees Celsius) with calm air.

This evening’s sunset is at 7:18 p.m., and Thursday’s sunrise is at 7:30 a.m.

Thursday marks yet another spectacular day as we end the month of September. Lots of sunshine will grace our skies, with highs once again reaching the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius), except near the Lake Huron shoreline where you may hold in the low to mid-60s (17-18 degrees Celsius) as we’ll have a light northeast wind.

Mostly clear skies Thursday night means another great stargazing night. Lows again near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius) in urban areas, and in the 40s (6 to 9 degrees Celsius) in suburban and rural areas.

Mostly sunny on Friday as we welcome the month of October. Highs in the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius) but cooler near Lake Huron.

The great weather continues into our high school football games Friday evening with mostly clear skies holding for a while, followed by some high, thin clouds moving in. Lows in the low to mid 50s (11 to 14 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Update

I think we’ll start our Saturday partly cloudy, but clouds will increase and thicken. Rain should hold off until evening for most, perhaps nudging into areas west of US-23 by late afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s (23 to 24 degrees Celsius) are attainable as long as we get at least partial morning sunshine. If you have yard work you want to do, or perhaps are thinking about a round of fall golf, then do it Saturday, because Mother Nature won’t be as cooperative on Sunday. On the other hand, if you need to put some grass seed down, it might be a good idea to get it out on Saturday.

Although some details still need to be worked out, rain chances rise significantly on Sunday, with highs near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius).

