Metro Detroit weather: Scattered showers to start the week

Scattered showers greet us on a Monday morning with temperatures in the low to mid 60s as you head out and about, so the roads are a bit slippery around Metro Detroit. We don’t have rain everywhere, and we will get some breaks in the action, but there was enough rain overnight to keep much of our area slippery. Keep the umbrella handy today with more scattered showers likely into the early afternoon.

Sunrise is at 7:34 a.m.

An area of Low Pressure is moving across Pure Michigan as our shower starter, and that system won’t eject until midday or just after 1-2 p.m. A trailing cool front may keep a few showers on the east side into Southern Ontario a little bit longer this afternoon. Skies should stay mostly cloudy this morning with a few more cloud breaks through the mid and late afternoon as highs hang in the low to maybe mid 70s with winds ENE 4-8mph. The evening drive will be in better shape than this morning. There will likely be another wave of showers late, late tonight and/or overnight into early Tuesday.

Ad

Sunset is at 7:09 p.m.

We have several rain chances this week, but none of those chances look very heavy or serious. So, Tuesday may start with some light showers in the early morning, and then partly sunny and mild with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Wednesday brings rain back into play late in the day, and that’s a pattern we will get used to starting on Hump Day. Wednesday afternoon or evening showers move up from the south, so ahead of the showers, highs may hit the mid 70s depending on cloud cover. Right now, we expect only partly sunny skies Wednesday before the rain moves in late day.

The computer model data for the end of this work and school week shows those afternoon and evening showers that will likely move in through the afternoon both days. Again, there are no signs of deluge or flooding rains in our future, but lighter nuisance showers instead. Our temps stay in those upper 60s to low 70s throughout our week ahead, and that includes the weekend.

Ad

It is a bit early, but model data shows Saturday sunshine and mid 70s or warmer, and a slight chance for showers Sunday. Stay tuned!

The Local4Casters app is your absolute best weapon and tool to stay ahead of any kind of weather in Pure Michigan, and around the World. It’s free!

• Download for iPhone • Download for Android